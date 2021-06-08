 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $84,900

3 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $84,900

3 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $84,900

Nice 3 Bedroom, one full bath home in Davenport Iowa. Freshly painted and new carpet. Nice 1 car garage. Close to park. All 3 bedrooms have nice hardwood floors. New roof being installed by 4/30/21. View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News