3 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $85,000

Davenport Iowa Real Estate For Sale! Convenient Location that is Close to Grocery, Shopping, Restaurants, & Schools! Beautiful Hardwood Floors! Vinyl Windows! Huge 22 x 8 Deck! Massive 22 x 8 Front Covered Porch! Fenced Backyard! Off Street Parking in Back! $599 TMI Home Warranty Included!

