This well maintained home is ready for a new owner! Only 3 owners since built, this 3 bedroom home has natural charm throughout. 3 bedrooms with 2 being good sized. Large front porch to relax on while enjoying your day/nights. Sellers updates include new water heater 2020, newer flooring throughout the main level, newer ceiling fans, and newer toilet & cabinets in the bathroom. Although the basement is not finished to code, sellers have made usable space for den/offices. Home can also be a good investment property. Radon mitigation and sellers to provide a 1 year TMI Home Warranty with acceptable offer. Subject to sellers finding a home of choice. Schedule your showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $94,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
I worked 36 years as a machinist on the factory floor for John Deere. I am now a Deere/UAW retiree. If I were to bleed, I’d bleed John Deere g…
- Updated
Another lawsuit related to the fatal boating crash in LeClaire last summer portrays the operators of both vessels as "inexperienced" and "into…
- Updated
Jen Hartmann, a spokesperson for Deere, said Wednesday that the company was proud of its six-year contract offer, which would have boosted pay and benefits for about 10,000 UAW workers.
- Updated
The superintendent of schools for the Catholic Diocese of Peoria is responding to "urgent" calls for response and action, regarding concerns a…
- Updated
A political novice, first-time candidate and Bettendorf business owner has announced his intent to run as a Republican in 2022 for the U.S. Ho…
- Updated
As the UAW strike of Deere & Co. heads towards its fourth week, here's a roundup of happenings from the third full week of the strike.
- Updated
A late-night fire Saturday severely damaged a Bettendorf home.
- Updated
A man who died Sunday after a car drove into the Mississippi River at Sunset Park in Rock Island has been identified as 20-year-old Enyonyi Eca.
- Updated
A Moline woman arrested in June for hitting and throwing a 1-year-old pleaded guilty Thursday and was sentenced to ten years in prison.
- Updated
Two juveniles were taken into custody Monday night after the stolen vehicle they were in collided with two other vehicles in Davenport.