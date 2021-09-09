 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $97,500

Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath bungalow in the heart of Davenport! Beautiful original hardwood floors and trim! Large attic space just waiting to be finished. Newly fenced in backyard and one car garage as well! Close to schools, shopping and more!

City of LeClaire paid $222,373 to email scammers posing as vendors
City of LeClaire paid $222,373 to email scammers posing as vendors

Scammers posing as three legitimate vendors emailed the City of LeClaire, requesting the city use a different bank account for payments. From November to February, $222,373 in LeClaire city funds were directed to scammers' accounts. More than half was recovered, but the city is still out $102,000.

