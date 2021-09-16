Strictly sold "AS-IS"/"WHERE-IS". Come check out his single-family home locat3ed just a couple of blocks north of the Putnam Museum. You can see the museum fright down the street. This 3 bedroom, 2 car garage home has been used as a rental property for the past 20+years. Now it is ready for it's new owners as an investment property or a new owner to call it their own. Call Today for your private showing.
3 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $99,900
