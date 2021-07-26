Also listed as income property (MLS #QC4222440) Spacious 3-4 bedroom 2 story. Most recently used as duplex, but works well as single family residence. Newly remodeled upstairs bathroom. Maintenance free exterior. Replacement windows. Roof 2013. Furnace 2003. Large corner lot and 2 car garage. Plenty of off street parking. Vacant. Fast possession!
3 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $99,900
