3 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $99,900

Also listed as income property (MLS #QC4222440) Spacious 3-4 bedroom 2 story. Most recently used as duplex, but works well as single family residence. Newly remodeled upstairs bathroom. Maintenance free exterior. Replacement windows. Roof 2013. Furnace 2003. Large corner lot and 2 car garage. Plenty of off street parking. Vacant. Fast possession!

