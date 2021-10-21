OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY OCTOBER 23RD FROM 1:00-2:30!! This well maintained home is ready for a new owner! Only 3 owners since built, this 3 bedroom home has natural charm throughout. 3 bedrooms with 2 being good sized. Large front porch to relax on while enjoying your day/nights. Sellers updates include new water heater 2020, newer flooring throughout the main level, newer ceiling fans, and newer toilet & cabinets in the bathroom. Although the basement is not finished to code, sellers have made usable space for den/offices. Home can also be a good investment property. Radon mitigation and sellers to provide a 1 year TMI Home Warranty with acceptable offer. Subject to sellers finding a home of choice. Schedule your showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Davenport - $99,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Even though he retired from John Deere 25 years ago, Morrie Unterschiedt couldn't stay away from the picket line.
Updated: Deere wins injunction against Davenport picketers. Deere official says it was needed to "provide safe entry and exit" to Davenport Works facility
- Updated
Striking Deere workers are being limited by a court order on the ways in which they can conduct themselves on the picket lines at Davenport Works.
- Updated
A Rock Island police officer involved in the shooting deaths of two people in the last two years has been chosen by his peers as the 2021 Officer of the Year.
- Updated
Deere & Co. and Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America (UAW) representatives are headed back to the negotiating table on Monday.
- Updated
Two coffee shops known for their unique drinks will open new locations in Iowa and Illinois.
- Updated
In Bettendorf, developers have taken steps to prepare land across from the TBK Bank Sports Complex for a major expansion.
- Updated
Davenport Police are investigating a fatal shooting at Deja Vu Showgirls, a strip club located at 5220 Grand Ave.
- Updated
A Moline man was sentenced in Iowa to three years and five months in prison for a fraud scheme that involved rolling back odometer mileage on used cars purchased by his Moline car dealership.
- Updated
Unless otherwise noted, trick-or-treat times are for Sunday, Oct. 31.
- Updated
The Iowa Department of Public Safety confirmed Thursday that a Scott County man who was shot by a Davenport police officer Wednesday night died from his injuries.