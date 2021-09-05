 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in De Witt - $149,900

Looking to get into a home in DeWitt? This home offers alot of room for a growing family. 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with a huge great room space that can be used in so many ways. Beautiful hardwood floors have been restored in the living room, informal dining room, hallway and bedrooms on the main floor. A fenced in yard in back offers additional play or recreation space. The basement has lots of potential to add another bedroom, office or additional recrecational space. There is a a 3rd bathroom area (toilet and brick shower stall) in the basement. Fireplace is wood burning but has never been used by sellers. Property being sold "as is where is" and seller will not make any repairs Some notice (4 hours) required due to pets.

City of LeClaire paid $222,373 to email scammers posing as vendors
  • Updated

Scammers posing as three legitimate vendors emailed the City of LeClaire, requesting the city use a different bank account for payments. From November to February, $222,373 in LeClaire city funds were directed to scammers' accounts. More than half was recovered, but the city is still out $102,000.

