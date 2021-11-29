Great location in East Moline! This 3 bedroom ranch home has lots to offer with many improvements. This seller has used this home as a rental for 16 years. Brand new 24 x 24 detached garage, new driveway and fenced backyard, outside concrete steps , updated bath and all new windows in 2005. 2006 - New siding on the house and exterior doors, all new kitchen cabinets, ceramic backsplash, recessed lighting and ceramic tiled kitchen floor and entry, new hardwood floors in the living room and hall, vinyl tiled in 2 bedrooms plus basement was drained tiled w/sump pump and new basement windows. Water heater 2010, Architectural shingles 2012, Eff furnace 2016. The furnace was just inspected 10/2021. This home is being sold in "As Is Condition".
3 Bedroom Home in East Moline - $119,900
