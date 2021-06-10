3 Bedroom Home in East Moline - $125,000

Move in ready 3 bedroom East Moline ranch! HUGE level yard 1/3 of an acre with deck, over sized one car garage with carport, shed, deck and firepit area. 3 bedrooms on the main level with hardwood floors. Spacious living room with nice bay window and built in shelves. Finished basement with bar. Washer/Dryer and Kitchen appliances stay! Many updates! Furnace 2017, water heater 2018, sump pump 2018, roof & windows 2009. Call for your private showing! View More