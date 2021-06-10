Move in ready 3 bedroom East Moline ranch! HUGE level yard 1/3 of an acre with deck, over sized one car garage with carport, shed, deck and firepit area. 3 bedrooms on the main level with hardwood floors. Spacious living room with nice bay window and built in shelves. Finished basement with bar. Washer/Dryer and Kitchen appliances stay! Many updates! Furnace 2017, water heater 2018, sump pump 2018, roof & windows 2009. Call for your private showing! View More
3 Bedroom Home in East Moline - $125,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Two Davenport men were arrested early Tuesday morning for stealing catalytic converters off of cars in a parking lot on Brady Street.
The woman accused of shooting a woman to death in the Davenport Chuck E. Cheese claimed innocence in a pre-sentencing hearing. Her sentencing has been delayed as a result.
- Updated
Judge Henry Latham said he is not comfortable moving forward with the sentencing of a Davenport woman accused of fatally shooting another woman in a Chuck E. Cheese, after she reportedly claimed innocence in a pre-sentencing investigation.
- Updated
A bicyclist struck and killed Thursday by a speeding motorist was the third cyclist fatality in Quad Cities in the last month. Local bike shop owners say drivers need to be more attentive.
- Updated
A 74-year-old Bettendorf man is facing charges that he improperly touched a child.
North Scott schools took new books about diversity off the shelves. Superintendent says review process wasn't followed
- Updated
North Scott schools kept new books about diversity and inclusion off the shelf after the superintendent said some weren't what he expected, and because the formal review policy wasn't followed.
- Updated
The prjoect, if East Moline is selected, would bring in 10,000 jobs to a 2,000-acre site, chamber officials told city councilors.
- Updated
A bicyclist was struck and killed Thursday by a speeding motorist in a red SUV at Kimberly Road and Davenport Avenue, near Runge Mortuary and …
- Updated
An early morning shooting Sunday on the top floor of the Redstone Parking Ramp, 129 N. Main Street, damaged the Skybridge and the Figge Art Mu…
- Updated
A Davenport man who was arrested in April for allegedly operating a drug house failed to appear in court Thursday and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
- Updated
Davenport police investigating death of woman