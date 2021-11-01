Spacious 3 bedroom 1484 sq. ft. home. Great cul-de-sac location. Large lot and 2 car garage. Extra 8x7 storage room off garage. Back patio is a great place to relax. Two full bath, large wall pantry in kitchen and breakfast bar. 3rd bedroom could make this room a great den. Beautiful Hardwood floors. Good size master bedroom. Large living room off of extra wide foyer. Informal dining area. Home shows price of ownership throughout and has been well cared for.
3 Bedroom Home in East Moline - $142,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A review of OSHA complaints submitted by employees from four Deere plants — Davenport Works, Harvester Works, Seeding Plant, and Parts Distribution Center — in the Quad-Cities revealed a history of serious injuries to manufacturing workers that cost the company relatively low fines.
Update: Rock Island Coroner identifies UAW member struck, killed today walking to the picket line at John Deere Parts Distribution Center in Milan
- Updated
The UAW Local 79 member who was struck and killed walking to the picket line at John Deere Parts Distribution Center in Milan this morning has…
- Updated
Unless otherwise noted, trick-or-treat times are for Sunday, Oct. 31.
A Deere worker died crossing the street to picket line in Milan. Other workers say they'd complained to the city about burnt out streetlights at the intersection.
- Updated
More than eight union workers sat in silence outside a gate of the John Deere Seeding plant in Moline plant along River Drive.
- Updated
A Davenport woman who lost her voice said she had a difficult time telling her friend she’d won a $50,000 lottery prize.
- Updated
A safety complaint was filed at John Deere Seeding Group in Moline on Oct. 19 to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) in Peoria.
- Updated
Springfield beat Rock Island 94-72 on Friday night in what turned out to be the highest scoring football game in Illinois state playoff history.
- Updated
A Bettendorf man was arrested Monday for allegedly threatening his neighbor with a hatchet.
- Updated
ELDRIDGE — North Scott jumped out to a 10-0 lead after one quarter of Friday’s Class 4A first round playoff game.
- Updated
A Rock Island man has been arrested in connection with the Oct. 17 shooting death of 35-year-old Samuel Wires outside the Déjà Vu Showgirls st…