3 Bedroom Home in East Moline - $145,900

Convenient location close to Elem & Middle Schools, shopping and more! 3 bedroom ranch with nice level yard and 2 car wide driveway Hardwood floors in bedrooms plus hardwood under the carpet in the living room and hallway. All newer windows except for the living room window. Nice size living room and large kitchen with pantry, gas stove, refrig, washer & dryer will stay along with many furniture items. All window treatments will stay. Eff furnace/ C-Air 2007. Basement is drain tiled with sump pump. This property is being sold in "As Is Condition ". This property has been occupied by the same family for over 40 years.

