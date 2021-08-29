Spacious 3 bedroom 1484 sq. ft. home. Great cul-de-sac location. Large lot and 2 car garage. Extra 8x7 storage room off garage. Back patio is a great place to relax. Two full bath, large wall pantry in kitchen and breakfast bar. 3rd bedroom could make this room a great den. Beautiful Hardwood floors. Good size master bedroom. Large living room off of extra wide foyer. Informal dining area. Home shows price of ownership throughout and has been well cared for.
3 Bedroom Home in East Moline - $167,500
