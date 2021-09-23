 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in East Moline - $74,900

Efficient three bedroom house with oversized 2 car garage located on a quiet cul-de-sac. This property boasts over 1100 finished square feet. Entering you will be greeted with a large living room that opens into the kitchen. Off the kitchen is the "mud" room that includes main floor laundry and a 2nd shower. Down the hallway you will find the full bathroom and three bedrooms.

