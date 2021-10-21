Don't miss your opportunity to buy this appealing 3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch! So much to offer with updates (per seller): new carpet '21; COMPLETELY remodeled bath '18; furnace '15; new windows '15; water heater '15. Fresh paint, too! Cheerful kitchen with pantry. Spacious dining and living room combo. Convenient Jack & Jill bath. The unfinished full basement, with shower and laundry, offers great space for endless possibilities! Walk out to the fully privacy fenced backyard and you'll find space for those who love gardening, play or grilling out. Garage Lover's dream in the 23x22 detached garage with attached 18x10 addition for workshop or storage. Located a short distance to Ben Butterworth Parkway, The Bend and The Rust Belt. WOW!!
3 Bedroom Home in East Moline - $79,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Even though he retired from John Deere 25 years ago, Morrie Unterschiedt couldn't stay away from the picket line.
Updated: Deere wins injunction against Davenport picketers. Deere official says it was needed to "provide safe entry and exit" to Davenport Works facility
- Updated
Striking Deere workers are being limited by a court order on the ways in which they can conduct themselves on the picket lines at Davenport Works.
- Updated
A Rock Island police officer involved in the shooting deaths of two people in the last two years has been chosen by his peers as the 2021 Officer of the Year.
- Updated
Deere & Co. and Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America (UAW) representatives are headed back to the negotiating table on Monday.
- Updated
Two coffee shops known for their unique drinks will open new locations in Iowa and Illinois.
- Updated
In Bettendorf, developers have taken steps to prepare land across from the TBK Bank Sports Complex for a major expansion.
- Updated
Davenport Police are investigating a fatal shooting at Deja Vu Showgirls, a strip club located at 5220 Grand Ave.
- Updated
A Moline man was sentenced in Iowa to three years and five months in prison for a fraud scheme that involved rolling back odometer mileage on used cars purchased by his Moline car dealership.
- Updated
Unless otherwise noted, trick-or-treat times are for Sunday, Oct. 31.
- Updated
The Iowa Department of Public Safety confirmed Thursday that a Scott County man who was shot by a Davenport police officer Wednesday night died from his injuries.