3 Bedroom Home in East Moline - $80,000

3 Bedroom Home in East Moline - $80,000

3 Bedroom Home in East Moline - $80,000

All on one floor, laundry in kitchen. Screened porch on back and patio to enjoy summer get-togethers. Level lot for easy maintenance. Appliances included but not warranted. Taxes have been frozen for long time. Assessed at $88,290. Taxes at that assessment would be approximately $2600, owner occupied.

