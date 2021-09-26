 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Eldridge - $205,000

Great Parkview home for sale! 3 Bedroom, 2 bath split foyer home. Beautiful brand new kitchen remodel with new cabinets, counters, and flooring. Large level fenced yard with deck for entertaining and shed for extra storage. Finished basement with bathroom, laundry, and attached 2 car garage. Front yard has brand new retaining wall. Roof 2018

