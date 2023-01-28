3 Bedroom Home in Eldridge - $429,900

Here is your opportunity to own one of North Scott School's Student Built Homes that have become very sought after. This program allows students 100% hands on participation while being instructed & overseen by licensed contractors in each field of expertise. This ranch home has all of today's wants & needs with many extras that the Student Built Homes have become known for. Upon entering you will proceed to the open great room/kitchen/dining layout featuring a gas log fireplace, ample kitchen island with granite tops and a walk in 7'x6' pantry. Behind the kitchen awaits the master bedroom with full bath, dual vanities & large walk in closet. Located off the garage entrance is your mudroom with coat closet & bench leading into the laundry with folding table area. The 2 car oversized garage features separate entrance to basement. On opposite end of home lies 2 additional bedrooms of ample size with full bathroom located conveniently between. The full basement features an egress for future bedroom, rough in for bath and plenty of area left for large recreation area. Exterior features of corbel roof peaks, beamed covered porch and stone exterior top this off. Will have upgraded fixtures throughout. When you buy a student built home there are many "extras" and perks that come with assisting this invaluable program which develops our future trade employees. Still time to pick some interior finishes & ask about "added value" basement finish!