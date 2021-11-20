3 Bedroom Home in Eldridge - $439,900

Another quality build home by Oetzmann Builders. Located in Townsend Farms newest Addn. Close to North Scott Schools and other amenities.
Deere & Co."last, best and final offer" to the UAW includes changes to the language used to describe its Continuous Improvement Pay System (CIPP).
A Bettendorf restaurant owner accused of setting off his alarms to "test law enforcement" was found not guilty.
Paul Ganske, 74, stood at the UAW Hall entrance in Waterloo in the freezing cold for hours, making a pitch to drivers to vote “no." He felt it…
Union votes to return to work after 35-day strike.
A LeClaire man who was charged in January for allegedly selling methamphetamine to an undercover agent with the Quad-City Metropolitan Enforce…
The new twin spans of the I-74 bridge are being delivered more than a year late and $74 million over bid.
Over a month into the strike, 10,000 Deere & Co. workers with the International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace, and Agricultural Implement Workers of America are set to vote on a third tentative agreement on Wednesday. The latest tentative agreement includes modifications to language to the company's Continuous Improvement Pay System (CIPP).
Ballots are being counted for the more than 10,000 members of the International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace, and Agricultural Implement Workers of America on the third ratification vote of the over month-long strike.
A Davenport man was arrested and being held in the Scott County jail Sunday after driving through Duck Creek Park and homeowners' yards while …
A 27-year-old man who died at KE Flatwork in Eldridge Thursday has been identified as Dylan Kaczinski. The death is being investigated by OSHA as a work place accident.
