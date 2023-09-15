Windmiller Built Home on Acreage. An open floor plan, soaring ceilings, and tall windows create a light-filled flowing feel perfect for indoor-outdoor entertaining. Gorgeous large foyer with a tray ceiling leads to a living room with cathedral ceiling and gas fireplace and connects to the 3-season room overlooking the bluestone upper patio and private wooded lot. The spacious kitchen boasts beautiful custom cabinetry and Corian countertops, and a skylight in the vaulted ceiling. Adjoining generously sized light-filled dining area overlooks perennial gardens and a second lower patio. Large master with walk-in closet. Its bath includes a soaking tub and a glass-enclosed walk-in shower. 2nd bedroom has adjoining full bath; an office with built ins could be converted into a 3rd main floor bedroom to fit your needs. Finishing up the first floor is a walk-in pantry and separate laundry room, both with built-in cabinetry. The lower level is over 2400 sqft with finished family room and half-bath, exercise area, and space for more bedrooms or, with the 2nd set of stairs from lower level to garage, create a workshop or caretaker apartment. Newer roof and HVAC system. As beautiful as the inside is, the showstopper is the 2.42 acres of landscaped yard with large mature trees and lighting systems offering privacy and beauty. Nearby Scott County Park. Put this house on your “must see” list.”