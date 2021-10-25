3 Bedroom Home in Geneseo - $110,000

 Skip to main content
Solid well constructed home built in 1929, main floor has large doorways with beautiful trim that creates an open feel. The living room, dining room, and den have hardwood floors. Nice entryway for shoes and coats. Main level laundry/mud room off the kitchen. There is one full bath on the main and upper level. Mechanical updates per the sellers best knowledge 2008 furnace, 2009 Central air, 2012 wood siding painted, and roof. The seller will be selling the property as-is all inspections are welcome. The front ramp is owned by Rebuilding Together, seller will have it removed a week before closing.

