 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Geneseo - $164,900

3 Bedroom Home in Geneseo - $164,900

3 Bedroom Home in Geneseo - $164,900

3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Ranch with 2 Car Garage located on north edge of Geneseo! Close to Hosipital and schools. Enjoy a wonderful country view from the 3 season room or deck! Roof 2016, Furnace 2009, Replacement Windows, Freshly painted throughout majority of home. Spacious Bedrooms, Formal Dining, 3 Season Porch, Screen Front Porch, Deck & Partially Finished Basement.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News