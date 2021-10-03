 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Geneseo - $174,900

Wonderful, well maintained, very nice 3 bedroom, two story home positioned on great lot in Geneseo! The attached tandem garage is oversized and can hold 4 cars which is great for those with hobbies and interests. The family room off of the patio was added in 2000 and the updated laundry room was moved to the main level in 2015. New carpet in upstairs bedrooms in 2021 and new flooring in main level bath in 2021. Water softener installed 2019. Gutter guards have also been installed. This home is too good to miss!!

