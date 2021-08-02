 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Geneseo - $229,999

This home is the model of "Move in ready'! Come see how the original Hazelwood "Model" home has been remodeled back to it's original glory by the grandson of the original developers. This 3 bedroom, 3 bath home has much more space than you think, with ample storage and natural light from daylight basement and walkout lower level. This is the home that you walk in and say, "Oh Yeah, I can live here!" It's a must See.

