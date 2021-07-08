 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Geneseo - $39,900

Move in ready, 3 bedroom home with the best carport around. Enjoy the beautiful flower garden, in the shade, from your 20x12 concrete patio. New roof and skylights in 2021, water heater in 2020, furnace in 2018, disposal in 2017, and more on the improvements list in the documents. Super Clean, and ready to go!

