3 Bedroom Home in Geneseo - $76,000

3 Bedroom Home in Geneseo - $76,000

3 Bedroom Home in Geneseo - $76,000

Rare 1.66 fenced-in acres on Rt 6 with 1996 mobile home in Geneseo school district. Large kitchen with walk-in pantry, gas fireplace, new hard floors in one of the bedrooms, windows are vinyl and replaced in all but 2 rooms. The large master has a huge master bath with a vaulted ceiling and skylight. It's got a huge 24x24 covered deck for entertaining. Per Seller, roof and water heater were replaced in 2011, water softener in 2021, The riding mower will stay with the property.

