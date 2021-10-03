Step inside this awesome 3 bedroom ranch home & you will surely be surprised! There are 2 garages, one attached & one detached. You will definitely enjoy the level back yard that is enclosed with a privacy fence while relaxing on the large covered patio. This well-kept home has had several updates done over the years & features a formal dining, 2 bathrooms, hardwood floors & maintenance free exterior. The unfinished basement has a large 3/4 bath & lots of possibilities with tons of storage space. Walking distance to Hampton’s elementary k-8th grade school, close to parks, bike path, boat launch & easy access to I80. Stove, refrigerator, washer & dryer stay with no warranty. You don't want to miss this one.
3 Bedroom Home in Hampton - $136,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A former Eldridge Police officer has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl while on-duty.
The new I-74 bridge in the Quad-Cities will have a glass-bottomed scenic overlook. Here's what it looks like now.
- Updated
The scenic overlook on the Illinois-bound I-74 bridge is built on the west side for a reason — the sunsets.
- Updated
Tyler Pence didn’t come into the TBK Bank Quad Cities Marathon thinking he was going to run his fastest time ever.
- Updated
A Davenport man was arrested Thursday afternoon and charged with second-degree sexual abuse for allegedly abusing a 12-year-old in January.
'Brantley left a mark on everyone's heart': Eldridge boy killed in Indiana honored on aunt's website
- Updated
There is a memorial in Brantley's honor Sunday, Oct. 3, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Eldridge Community Center. The memorial is open to the public and they'll be serving spaghetti and pizza, some of Brantley's favorite foods.
- Updated
LATEST: Deere & Company and the UAW have agreed to extend the current collective bargaining agreement through Oct. 15, according to a news…
- Updated
At a marathon meeting where the Eldridge City Council ousted the city administrator in a split vote, they also tabled consequences for the bui…
- Updated
The Eldridge City Council voted to end employment of the city’s administrator Lisa Kotter.
Pleasant Valley doesn't make students mask up on buses. The CDC and Iowa Department of Education says it is required.
- Updated
Pleasant Valley students don't have to mask up on school buses. The Iowa Department of Education says they are required to do so.
- Updated
The trio broke into the learning center and were seen on video by Arconic security