3 Bedroom Home in Hampton - $136,000

Step inside this awesome 3 bedroom ranch home & you will surely be surprised! There are 2 garages, one attached & one detached. You will definitely enjoy the level back yard that is enclosed with a privacy fence while relaxing on the large covered patio. This well-kept home has had several updates done over the years & features a formal dining, 2 bathrooms, hardwood floors & maintenance free exterior. The unfinished basement has a large 3/4 bath & lots of possibilities with tons of storage space. Walking distance to Hampton’s elementary k-8th grade school, close to parks, bike path, boat launch & easy access to I80. Stove, refrigerator, washer & dryer stay with no warranty. You don't want to miss this one.

