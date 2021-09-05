 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Hampton - $150,000

3 Bedroom Home in Hampton - $150,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Hampton - $150,000

Move in ready! This one level home is bigger than it looks! Almost 1500 square feet, 3 bedroom, 2 bath with a 24x20 family room and a 17x13 living room. Beautiful, newly remodeled bathrooms, sliding door off family room to patio, shed, and fenced yard backed by trees and a ravine. Attached 1 car garage with an adjoining workshop. All appliances stay. Water heater 2019, AC 2015, roof 2018. Near Illini Forest Preserve, boat landing, parks and more.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

City of LeClaire paid $222,373 to email scammers posing as vendors
Local News

City of LeClaire paid $222,373 to email scammers posing as vendors

  • Updated

Scammers posing as three legitimate vendors emailed the City of LeClaire, requesting the city use a different bank account for payments. From November to February, $222,373 in LeClaire city funds were directed to scammers' accounts. More than half was recovered, but the city is still out $102,000.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News