3 Bedroom Home in Le Claire - $350,000

Welcoming 3BR, 2BA ranch home in historic, riverfront LeClaire with Pleasant Valley Schools! This home features an OPEN floor plan with BEAUTIFUL Brazilian Cherry hardwood floors throughout the main level. Great Room boasts GORGEOUS stone wood burning Fireplace and floor to ceiling windows allowing lots of natural SUNLIGHT! Kitchen has SS appls (NEW 2021 Microwave & Disposal, Fridge NEW in 2019), solid surface counters, & Breakfast bar. Sliders from the Eat-in Dining area leads to NEWLY stained deck, that overlooks the backyard. SPACIOUS Office on main level and Laundry Room w/ utility sink that leads in from the 2 car attached Garage. 3 BRs on the main including a ROOMY Master Suite w/ Bath, dual vanities, & walk-in closet. FULL walk-out Basement ready for future finish that includes a rough-in for additional Bath. TMI Warranty offered. See Matterport 3D tour Amenities Sheet for more detailed info!

