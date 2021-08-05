 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Le Claire - $440,000
To Be Built.! 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom charming ranch plan! Open concept with walk in pantry and mud room. Basement can be finished for an additional cost. 3 car garage and covered deck. Call for more details. Pricing may fluctuate per plan and selection and material market.

