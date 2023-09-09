This stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 3 car garage, ranch style home offers an open concept and a 5 star energy rating. As you walk through the front door, you are greeted with luxury vinyl flooring and vaulted ceilings making the open concept living room, kitchen and dining room feel much larger and perfect for hosting and entertainment! The natural light pours in through the large floor to ceiling windows that frame a delightful gas fireplace making it a perfect cozy common area. Heading into the kitchen your eyes will first be attracted to the tall cabinetry with crown molding and extra storage and custom tile backsplash. With the center island perfectly located, it’s guaranteed to be the most common gathering focal point of the home! Just off the kitchen you’ll notice the custom bench and storage space that leads to the convenient private mudroom with laundry hook ups and extra storage! Heading into the master bedroom right off the kitchen, the custom vaulted ceiling catch your eyes first that then leads you into the private master bathroom, where you first notice the custom tile work in the shower and hard surface countertops attached to a large walk in closet. Two additional well-appointed bedrooms provide versatility for guests, a home office, or a hobby room – the choice is yours. But before you leave, make sure you appreciate the large 3 car attached garage! Not the mention being walking distance to the new bike bath on Wisconsin Street!