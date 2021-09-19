 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Long Grove - $244,750

3 Bedroom Home in Long Grove - $244,750

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Long Grove - $244,750

This private retreat is ready for its next owner! Located on over an acre! 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Kitchen appliances stay. Great room with vaulted ceiling & wood burning fireplace. Patio & partially fenced yard. Finished basement with built in bar in the rec room & office space. Over sized 2 car garage. 2 sheds. Over 2,700 square feet finished. Large laundry room. Furnace 2011, roof 2017 and AC 2021. Convenient location on a paved road. Call for your showing today!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News