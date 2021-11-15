 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Long Grove - $374,900

Come and check out this awesome 3 Bedroom, 2 Car Ranch home located on a beautiful 1.34 acre lot in Rural Long Grove, IA. This great property is located just off a hard road on a level lot with mature trees and NO neighbors to the South behind the house. Basement offers plenty of storage, a large family room, an additional bathroom and a large non-conforming 4th bedroom. Enjoy the composite deck and above ground pool at your leisure with privacy and a great view! Numerous updates have been done to this property by its loving long-time owners. Easy access to Old HWY 61 or Utica Ridge. Glynn's Creek Golf Course and Scott County Park are about a mile away to the South. North Scott Schools to boot! Seller is offering outdoor equipment with an accepted offer. Call today for your private showing!

