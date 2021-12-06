 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Milan - $159,900

Move in condition! Wood floors are refinished, new vinyl in kitchen and bath, new backsplash and lights in kitchen and new lights in bathroom and lower level. Garage is heated and opens to rec room in lower level. Boiler system 2019, New septic 2021 (water test good), New water heater 2021. City records says house was built in 1972 but owner says 1950's. Extra 14 x 5 area in garage. Large concrete parking area. Pen for dogs.

