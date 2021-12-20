3 Bedroom Home in Milan - $279,000

Enjoy the scenic and very quiet drive on almost one acre to your 3 bedroom, 4 bath home at the end of the street. Wildlife is in abundance. The roof, gutters, and downspouts were all new in 2020. Your open concept living room and kitchen are great for entertaining, and the kitchen comes with granite countertops. Your living room has vaulted ceilings and beautiful shelving and bookcases. The walk-out basement includes the pool table and wet bar for hosting guests. Enjoy the cozy fire pit and wrap around deck, perfect for relaxing. The yard comes with PetSafe underground fencing and is hot tub ready!! Move in and ENJOY!! Very motivated sellers!