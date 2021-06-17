FIRST OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY JUNE 20 1:30 - 2:30 PM ... MOVE IN READY!!! with many updates. Tis 900 square foot ranch style home boasts 3 bedrooms main floor laundry and a huge fenced backyard. Recent updates include new flooring, new paint new countertops and new lighting. Entering the home through the front porch you will be greeted with a large living room that opens into the eat in kitchen. The spacious kitchen includes main floor laundry and plenty of space. Down the hallway you will find three bedrooms and an updated bathroom. The backyard is fully fenced and includes a large 1 car garage.
3 Bedroom Home in Milan - $79,900
