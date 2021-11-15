3 Bedroom 2 Bath home with a 3-season porch and 2 tier deck. No pets in the home and carpet is covering hardwood oak floors except in kitchen and hallway. Wet bar and rec room in the basement along with a walk in cedar closet. Put your decorating style to work in this home.
3 Bedroom Home in Moline - $134,900
