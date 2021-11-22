You won't want to miss this stately 3 bedroom, 2 bath colonial 2-story in Moline. Situated on a large corner lot this home has character and updates. Kitchen and main bath have recently been remodeled and there is a bonus 1/2 bath in the basement. The spacious living room comes complete with hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace, and located off the living area is a 3-season room currently being used as a home office. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms and a remodeled bathroom with large walk-in shower. Additional updates to this home include radon mitigation system 2017, water heater approximately 4 years old, furnace and AC approximately 9 years old, and in 2018 the roof, soffits, and fascia were replaced. The large 2 car garage is attached to the home with a large breezeway and includes plenty of additional storage space with a walk-up attic. Call Today for your private showing. Fireplace has not ever been used and will be "AS IS".
3 Bedroom Home in Moline - $139,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Deere & Co."last, best and final offer" to the UAW includes changes to the language used to describe its Continuous Improvement Pay System (CIPP).
Bettendorf restaurant owner accused of purposefully setting off restaurant alarms to 'test law enforcement' found not guilty
- Updated
A Bettendorf restaurant owner accused of setting off his alarms to "test law enforcement" was found not guilty.
- Updated
IOWA CITY — Tony Cassioppi left the crowd at Carver-Hawkeye Arena with a sobering reminder Friday night.
'When is enough, enough?': UAW picketers in Waterloo think their local will vote down the Deere contract
- Updated
Paul Ganske, 74, stood at the UAW Hall entrance in Waterloo in the freezing cold for hours, making a pitch to drivers to vote “no." He felt it…
- Updated
Union votes to return to work after 35-day strike.
- Updated
The new twin spans of the I-74 bridge are being delivered more than a year late and $74 million over bid.
- Updated
Over a month into the strike, 10,000 Deere & Co. workers with the International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace, and Agricultural Implement Workers of America are set to vote on a third tentative agreement on Wednesday. The latest tentative agreement includes modifications to language to the company's Continuous Improvement Pay System (CIPP).
- Updated
Ballots are being counted for the more than 10,000 members of the International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace, and Agricultural Implement Workers of America on the third ratification vote of the over month-long strike.
- Updated
Sweet Tooth Snacks' second location will open Nov. 26.
- Updated
The driver of a truck that crashed into a Palmer College building had blood-shot eyes, slurred speech, and a strong smell of alcohol when police found him.