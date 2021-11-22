3 Bedroom Home in Moline - $139,900

You won't want to miss this stately 3 bedroom, 2 bath colonial 2-story in Moline. Situated on a large corner lot this home has character and updates. Kitchen and main bath have recently been remodeled and there is a bonus 1/2 bath in the basement. The spacious living room comes complete with hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace, and located off the living area is a 3-season room currently being used as a home office. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms and a remodeled bathroom with large walk-in shower. Additional updates to this home include radon mitigation system 2017, water heater approximately 4 years old, furnace and AC approximately 9 years old, and in 2018 the roof, soffits, and fascia were replaced. The large 2 car garage is attached to the home with a large breezeway and includes plenty of additional storage space with a walk-up attic. Call Today for your private showing. Fireplace has not ever been used and will be "AS IS".