3 Bedroom Home in Moline - $184,900

Delightful & charming 3BR, 2BA Ranch GEM in Homewood neighborhood! Enjoy a good book or conversation w/ a friend on the covered front porch! The SPACIOUS Living Room features an abundance of natural light through the LARGE front window and opens to the Formal Dining Room. The Family Room boasts a LOVELY Gas Lite Fireplace and opens to a COZY Sunroom that overlooks the LEVEL, LARGE backyard! Master Bedroom has a Master Bath and 2 additional Bedrooms w/ hardwood floors on the main floor. FINISHED basement w/ Rec Room, Laundry, & lots of storage. Attached 2 car garage. Home is being sold by the estate and is being sold “as is, where is” with no warranties. View More