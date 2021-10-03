 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Moline - $196,000

You'll love to call this HOME! Why postpone happiness? This nicely updated and maintained 4 bedroom home with great living space! Large updated eat-in kitchen complete with appliances. Open to the living room, new fossilized bamboo flooring. Full finished lower level with family room, 4th bedroom or home office. All new vinyl plank flooring. Storage crawl space 480 sq ft, vapor barrier polyethylene sheeting. Walk out basement to a huge level back yard, all fenced for privacy. Enjoy the generous sized patio! Seller reserves all curtains.

