3 Bedroom Home in Moline - $2,200

Relaxing River Retreat - Charming Home with a spectacular River View & Private Drive. This Retreat boasts 3 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms New High-end finishes including New cabinets, New Quartz counter tops, New floors, newer windows, New doors, New bathrooms, Laundry with washer/dryer, and Much more! Don't forget about lounging in the great room with a cozy fire in the open gas log fireplace!! Nearly handicap accessible with one step entries.