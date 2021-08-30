FIRST OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY AUGUST 29th 12:00 - 1:00 ... Great Villa Park home that's ready for its next owner. This home looks lovely from the curb and sits on a large private lot. It boasts over 2600 high-quality finished square feet, 3 FULL bathrooms including a newly updated master bathroom, and a huge garage that could fit 3 cars and additional "toys." The main floor includes a large living room fitted with a wood-burning fireplace, a spacious kitchen, an informal dining room, 2 large bedrooms, a full bathroom, and a lovely 3 seasons porch that gives access to the large wood deck. Upstairs is the master bedroom retreat with ensuite bath with heated floors and updated tile shower. The full basement that's finished also adds a second living space. The three seasons porch is ready for a quick conversion into a 4 seasons room.
3 Bedroom Home in Moline - $200,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A former president of the Quad Cities Hockey Association is suing after he was suspended for two years from participating in the association.
"Victim 1 stated they placed a pillow over his face during the videos so he would not see any bad stuff," the charging information reads.
- Updated
The Scott County Sheriff's Office has identified the LeClaire woman who was severely injured in a crash Tuesday morning as 43-year-old Megan Marie Wentland.
- Updated
A Davenport woman was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison for multiple child abuse charges.
- Updated
A northwest Davenport church embroiled in a years-long property tax dispute must pay tens of thousands of dollars in back taxes, a Scott County District Court judge recently ruled.
- Updated
A Davenport man was convicted Tuesday by a jury for strangling a 74-year-old man and stealing his car in January 2020.
- Updated
A LeClaire woman was hospitalized following a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning.
- Updated
The boy died in Indiana after being kept in a semi-trailer truck with his mother's boyfriend.
- Updated
Inside the scam that has politicians calling for resignations and investigations.
- Updated
Follow our reporters live as they tweet from prep football games around the Q-C area.