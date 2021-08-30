 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Moline - $200,000

FIRST OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY AUGUST 29th 12:00 - 1:00 ... Great Villa Park home that's ready for its next owner. This home looks lovely from the curb and sits on a large private lot. It boasts over 2600 high-quality finished square feet, 3 FULL bathrooms including a newly updated master bathroom, and a huge garage that could fit 3 cars and additional "toys." The main floor includes a large living room fitted with a wood-burning fireplace, a spacious kitchen, an informal dining room, 2 large bedrooms, a full bathroom, and a lovely 3 seasons porch that gives access to the large wood deck. Upstairs is the master bedroom retreat with ensuite bath with heated floors and updated tile shower. The full basement that's finished also adds a second living space. The three seasons porch is ready for a quick conversion into a 4 seasons room.

