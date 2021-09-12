Started 3 bedroom home with almost 1300 finished square feet. The main floor includes a welcoming front porch, a living room, a family room a large eat in kitchen and a full bathroom. Upstairs you will find the three bedrooms with two of them having lovely wood floors and one is a pass through. All of this sits on dead end street.
3 Bedroom Home in Moline - $69,900
