Check out this 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home in Moline! This home has some newer flooring and paint on the main level. It also has a good sized backyard that's already fenced in. Master bedroom has it's own attached full bath. Main level laundry. Schedule your showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Moline - $77,000
