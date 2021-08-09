3 Bedroom Home in Orion - $124,900

This home boasts 3 bedrooms, ranch style, walk out finished basement, large private back yard and 2 full bathrooms. Entering this property you will be greeted with a lovely living room fitted with wood floors and a cozy fireplace, The informal dining room and kitchen provide ample space for entertaining. 3 Bedrooms and a full bathroom run along the back hallway. The basement is a huge bonus adding a large space for a family room and another large space for a rec room + 2 additional rooms for storage and laundry. The basement also walks out to the HUGE private back yard!