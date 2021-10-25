 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Orion - $139,000

Well maintained 3 bedroom, 1 bath Ranch. Nice sized living room with gas log fireplace. Hardwood floors in bedrooms. Windows have been replaced. Roof about 10 years old per seller. 4 Car tandem garage is insulated with vent installed for heater. Nicely landscaped yard and brick patio.

