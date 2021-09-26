 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Orion - $174,900

Who's ready to move to the country? This home is nestled in the outlying Sunny Hill Estates subdivision in the Orion School District. Large rooms sizes throughout this 3 bedroom, 3 bath with walkout lower level. Large, level fenced backyard offers, deck, patio and above ground pool. Oversized driveway with additional parking. HOA $55 per quarter for water. Septic pumped February 2021.

