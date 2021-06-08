3 Bedroom Home in Rapids City - $349,900

Awesome riverfront home w/majestic views of the Mississippi river & Iowa. You'll love the open floor plan w/a kitchen that features quartz countertops + a center island that opens to the dining room w/wet bar. The master bedroom has a 12x8 sitting room & a large full bath w/double vanities + a door to a deck overlooking the river. The huge 20x30 upstairs 2nd bedroom is now being used as a Rec. room. There's an over sized attached heated garage + a 24x19 2 car detached garage. Many updates include roof shingles 2014 & interior recently painted. All major kitchen appliances new in 2019 stay + washer & dryer. There are 2 furnaces, 1 heats the garage & upstairs bedroom, new in 2021.This property is great for entertaining w/a covered front porch, fenced yard, large patio & remote controlled awning. 1 Year TMI Home Warranty included. This fantastic property has almost 100 feet right on the River & its own cantilever boat dock w/deep water access & best of all, NO FLOOD INSURANCE IS NEEDED! View More