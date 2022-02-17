3 Bedroom Home in Reynolds - $64,900

Attached garage, large lot, 20 minutes to Milan. No water or heat on, winterized.
With two months still to go in the year since LeClaire's two speed cameras have been issuing tickets, more than 88,000 motorists have been cited.
The City of Bettendorf and the developers of the TBK Sports Complex have drawn up another development agreement to further expand the massive sports complex. In the agreement, the city plans to pay the developer more than $5.8 million in economic development grants, and pay up to 75% of tax-increment finance fund revenues in rebates back to the developer for 20 years.
Bettendorf Police are investigating a fatal vehicle-versus-pedestrian crash that occurred at 10:40 p.m. Tuesday on Gilbert Street.
Logan Paul Voss was arrested late Tuesday. Bettendorf Police say he used his Chevy Silverado to kill a woman
A late-night fire damaged Chuck’s Tap in Davenport, though no one was reported hurt.
The downtown location will close its doors for good Feb. 14.
From Davenport to the Super Bowl, Jake Gervase's football career has been one with many twists and turns. The Los Angeles Ram has overcome plenty of obstacles and will be on the active roster for Sunday's Big Game.
Combine opened its Utica Ridge Road location on Friday.
The second of two former Rock Island County correctional officers accused of beating an incarcerated woman has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor.
A Davenport man has been accused of sexually abusing a woman.
