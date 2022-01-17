3 Bedroom Home in Reynolds - $73,500
- Updated
The Hawkeyes opened the Big Ten Conference season by winning two duals over the weekend but, Iowa dropped from first to second in the weekly National Wrestling Coaches Association NCAA Division I team poll released Tuesday.
What's going up in the Quad-Cities? Here's a peek at 11 businesses and other things new and coming soon to the QC
- Updated
Here's a peek at 11 businesses and other things new and coming soon to the Quad-Cities:
- Updated
A 5-year-old Davenport girl who was dropped off by a school bus three miles from her home in 2007 now is a 20-year-old woman with questions.
Parker Belz sentenced to 25 years in prison, with no parole eligibility until 17½ years, for the death of Italia Kelly
- Updated
The Davenport man charged with killing Italia Marie Kelly during a night of civil unrest in the Quad-Cities in 2020 was sentenced Wednesday to…
- Updated
Chabad Lubavitch of the Quad Cities will move into a permanent space at Heather Glen Crossing strip mall.
- Updated
A German Shepherd was shot and killed in Bettendorf Tuesday after reportedly chasing someone who had been standing in a neighbor's front yard.
- Updated
Davenport city officials last summer deemed the Crestwood Apartments on E. 37th Street uninhabitable, displacing dozens of renters, after owners and management failed to make repairs to respond to substandard housing conditions. Now, roughly 20 renters face a similar prospect as the same Minnesota-based housing cooperative has failed to make repairs to address substandard housing conditions at another of its Davenport rental properties.
- Updated
After a few days of warm, sunny weather Old Man Winter is about to make an encore appearance in the Quad-Cities as colder air and a chance of …
Iowa’s Jordan Bohannon called out Wisconsin’s Brad Davison and Big Ten officials on Twitter. The conference offered no public response. Why that’s a failure for the conference.
- Updated
A Davenport man wanted in connection with a drug and gun investigation was taken into custody Friday.